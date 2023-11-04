Bank of Baroda reports 28.4% rise in Q2 profit led by robust loan growth

India's Bank of Baroda reported a 28.4% jump in net profit for the July-September quarter on Saturday, led by robust loan growth.
The state-run lender's net profit rose to Rs 4,253 crore ($511.55 million) in its second quarter, from Rs 3,313 crore a year ago.
That was higher than analysts' forecast of Rs 4,004 crore, according to LSEG data.
Net interest income - the difference between a bank's interest earned and paid - rose 6.5% to Rs 10,831 crore.
($1 = 83.1400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)