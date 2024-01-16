Bank of Maharashtra Q3 results: Net profit rises 34% at Rs 1,036 crore

Bank of Maharashtra’s (BoM) net profit rose by 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,036 crore for the quarter ended September (Q3FY24) on the back of a healthy rise in net interest income (NII) and stable asset quality.

Sequentially, the public-sector lender’s profit rose marginally from Rs 920 crore in the quarter ended September (Q2 of FY24).

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.85 per cent with Tier-I at 11.56 per cent at the end of December 2023.

A S Rajeev, the bank’s managing director and chief executive, said the present capital base is comfortable and much above regulatory norms. The bank has no plans to raise additional capital as, with excess capital, such exercise also has cost implications.

BoM raised Rs 1,000 crore in equity capital through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and Rs 774 crore via Tier-II bonds.

NII expanded 24.56 per cent to Rs 2,466 crore in Q3 of FY24, compared to Rs 1,980 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, NII rose by 1.39 per cent from Rs 2,432 crore in Q2 of FY24.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 3.95 per cent in Q3 of FY24, compared to 3.6 per cent in Q3 of FY23. Sequentially, NIM was up from 3.89 per cent in Q2 of FY24.

The bank will be able to maintain NIM between 3.75 and 4.0 per cent in the fourth quarter, Rajeev said during the post-earnings media interaction.

Non-interest income, comprising fees, commissions, treasury income and recoveries, rose by just 6.0 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 680 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, it rose marginally from Rs 668 crore in Q2FY24.

Fee income declined on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 341 crore from Rs 339 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, it fell from Rs 379 crore. The change in business strategy to go slow on corporate lending impacted fees. The treasury income shrank by 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 88 crore in the December quarter. It, however, rose from Rs 63 crore in Q2FY24.

The lender’s provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to Rs 581 crore in Q3, from Rs 539 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, provisions declined from Rs 597 crore in Q2FY24.

Advances grew 20.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.88 trillion in Q3 of FY24. The bank expects to grow its loan book by 20-21 per cent in the current financial year.

Bank of Maharashtra has changed its loan strategy and decided to go slow on corporate lending due to increased competition on the pricing front. The bank has increased the share of loans in the Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments, Rajeev said.

Total deposits increased 17.89 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4.34 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits — current account and savings account (CASA) — declined to 50.19 per cent at the end of December, down from 52.5 per cent a year ago. The CASA ratio is expected to remain at the current level, he said

The asset quality profile improved with gross NPAs declining to 2.04 per cent in December from 2.94 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, it was down from 2.19 per cent in September 2023.

Net NPAs declined to 0.22 per cent in December from 0.47 per cent in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net NPAs were down from 0.23 per cent in September 2023.

The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, improved to 98.4 per cent in December from 97.18 per cent a year ago.