Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Angel One Q3 results: Profit rises by 14% on jump in orders, clients

Consolidated profit was 2.60 billion rupees ($31.38 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 2.28 billion rupees a year earlier, according to an exchange filing

Angel One

Its board has approved a fundraise of up to 5 billion rupees through the issue of non-convertible debentures, according to the filing

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian stock brokerage firm Angel One on Monday reported a 14% rise in third-quarter profit, aided by a jump in orders and client additions.
Consolidated profit was 2.60 billion rupees ($31.38 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 2.28 billion rupees a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total revenue for the company, which offers trading and investing services via its app, climbed more than 41% to 10.59 billion rupees.
In recent months, India's benchmark indices have logged multiple record highs, with heavy trading, especially among retail investors, resulting in growth for some of the top stock brokerage firms.
Analysts said India's equity and commodity segments saw better-than-expected trading volumes during the quarter, with Angel One being one of the biggest beneficiaries among its peers.
The company's daily orders, on average, rose 57.3% in the December-quarter, while client acquisition surged 149.1%. Its average daily turnover soared 148.5% to 36 trillion rupees.
Stock brokers like Angel One are looking to scale up by spending more on technology and including new price packages amid rising competition from brokers such as Zerodha, Groww and Upstox.
Its board has approved a fundraise of up to 5 billion rupees through the issue of non-convertible debentures, according to the filing.
Angel One, which started as a traditional brokerage firm in 1996, held a 14% share in the number of demat accounts in India in the quarter, up 2.41% from a year earlier.
Shares of the company ended 2.12% higher ahead of its results. They had risen more than 88% in the October to December period, marking their biggest quarterly gain since June 2021.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 soon to release on panjiyakpredeled.in

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

DMart Q3 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 690.6 cr, revenue up 17.31%

We have not seen any change in the sentiment, says HCLTech's Vijayakumar

HCLTech Q3 net profit rises 6.2% to Rs 4,350 crore, beats estimates

JPMorgan profit shrinks as it sets aside $3 bn for deposit insurance fund

Citigroup swings to $1.8 billion loss in 4th quarter on slew of charges

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market Stock broking Angel one

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon