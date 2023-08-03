Bharti Airtel reported a slight increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,612 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of FY24, up from Rs 1,607 crore during the same period last year. Sequentially, however, the net profit nearly halved from Rs 3,005.6 crore in Q4FY23.The company's consolidated revenue for Q1FY24 increased 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs. 19,746 crore. Ebitda margins also improved, rising 271 basis points Y-o-Y to 53.7 per cent.Airtel, which operates in 16 countries, reported its overall customer base stood at 529 million users. For the quarter, the company's total global capital expenditure was Rs 10,486 crore, with a significant portion of Rs 9,327 crore being spent in India for the 5G service rollout.Meanwhile, the company's India business saw a 13 per cent rise in revenue, reaching Rs. 26,375 crore. Airtel's total customer base in India stood at 383 million at the end of the latest quarter. The company attributed its 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in mobile revenues to improved realisation and robust 4G customer additions during the year.During the quarter, Airtel rolled out an additional 9,200 towers to strengthen network coverage. "Our commitment to providing an unparalleled network experience is reflected in our investments, as we added approximately 38.6k towers Y-o-Y," the company stated.Consolidated mobile data traffic reached 15,078 peta bytes (PBs) in the quarter, marking a Y-o-Y growth of 22.7 per cent.Bharti Airtel's CEO, Gopal Vittal, commented on the results: “We have delivered yet another quarter of strong and competitive growth across all our businesses. We ended the quarter with an industry-leading Average Revenue Per User of Rs 200. Our Homes, Enterprise, and digital businesses continue to exhibit strong growth momentum, reflecting the resilience and strength of our overall portfolio."The company highlighted that its digital TV service continued to strengthen its market position, with a customer base of 15.9 million at the end of the quarter. Through a market-specific strategy, simplified pricing, and convergence portfolio, the business has managed to maintain its market share.Bharti Airtel is also expanding its digital capabilities. The company reported a customer base of over 200 million monthly active users across key digital assets, including the Airtel Thanks app, the new-age DTH connection service Airtel Xstream, and music streaming service Wynk."Our digital services span both B2B and B2C sectors and include Ads, Cpaas, Airtel IQ, IoT, Cloud, SD-WAN, with Airtel Finance being our latest addition to leverage digital capabilities. Approximately 1.2 million retailers transact and make payments daily on the Mitra App," the company stated.