Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

Birla Corporation posts Rs 58.3 cr net profit in September quarter

During the first quarter of the current financial year, the company, primarily a cement manufacturer, stood at Rs 59.71 crore

Birla Corporation

Birla Corporation

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Consolidated post-tax profit of Birla Corporation Limited, the flagship company of M P Birla group, stood at Rs 58.37 crore at the end of the second quarter ending 30 September 2023.
The company posted a loss of Rs 56.46 crore in the similar previous period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During the first quarter of the current financial year, the company, primarily a cement manufacturer, stood at Rs 59.71 crore.
Total income of the company during the second quarter increased 13.3 per cent at Rs 2313.23 crore as against Rs 2041.58 crore in the similar previous corresponding period, Birla Corporation said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The debt-equity ratio of Birla Corporation in the current second quarter stood at 0.75, the company said.
The operating margin of the company during the second quarter stood at 12.88 per cent, as compared to 4.78 per cent in the similar previous period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail business; to invest Rs 5k cr

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

Voda-Idea will make significant investments to roll out 5G network: Birla

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q1FY24 results: Net loss of Rs 141 crore

Raymond Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 161 cr, revenue up 4% to Rs 2,253 cr

CESC net profit rises to Rs 363 crore in Sep qtr on higher revenues

Gensol Engineering Q2 results: Net profit up at Rs 16 cr on higher income

Gujarat Pipavav Port net profit grows 51% to over Rs 107 cr in Sept quarter

Brookfield India REIT Q2 net operating income up 44% to Rs 346.7 crore

Topics : Birla Corporation Q2 results

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon