JUST IN
IIFL Securities December quarter profit after tax down 25% to Rs 64 crore
Maruti Suzuki's net profit in Q3FY23 more than doubles, revenue up 25%
Tata Communications Q3 net flat at Rs 394 cr; revenue rises to Rs 4,528 cr
Canara Bank's profit up 92%; Poonawalla Fin net jumps 88% to Rs 150 crore
HFCL Q3 net profit surges 25% to Rs 102 crore; revenue at 1,086 crore
Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 net up 88% to Rs 150 cr, income rises to Rs 519 cr
Axis Bank Q3 net jumps 62% YoY to Rs 5,853 cr on robust interest income
Shoppers Stop Q3 profit jumps 24% to Rs 63 crore on festive demand
Gland Pharma Q3 net declines 15% to Rs 232 cr due to production delays
Jindal Stainless Q3 profit drops 32% to Rs 298.56 cr due to higher expenses
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Poonawalla Fincorp stock jumps over 6% on strong quarterly results
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Colgate-Palmolive Q3 net dips 4% to Rs 243 cr, income rises to Rs 1,302 cr

Shares of the company were trading 1.66 per cent down at Rs 1,465.40 apiece on the BSE

Topics
Colgate-Palmolive India | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 252 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal

Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Tuesday said its net profit declined by 4 per cent to Rs 243 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 252 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Total income, however, increased to Rs 1,302 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 1,286 crore in the year-ago period, Colgate-Palmolive (India) said in a regulatory filing.

Net profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 declined to Rs 731 crore as compared with Rs 755 crore in the year-ago period.

"The company is focussed on its key strategic pillars of building oral care habit in India, driving innovation and renovation through science-led products and premiumisation," Colgate-Palmolive (India) Managing Director Prabha Narasimhan said.

Although oral care consumption continued to be weighed down in the quarter by adverse macro factors, the company is cautiously optimistic going forward, she added.

"The focus remains to stay invested in our category and brand building activities on key strategic pillars while delivering healthy EBITDA margins," Narasimhan said.

Shares of the company were trading 1.66 per cent down at Rs 1,465.40 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Colgate-Palmolive India

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.