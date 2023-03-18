IFFCO, Coromandel International to manufacture Nano DAP for 3 years: Govt

cooperative major and Ltd (CIL) will manufacture Nano DAP for a period of three years.

A notification in this regard was issued on March 2, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) is the second most widely consumed after urea in the country.

The minister further said has informed that it is setting up a Nano DAP plant at its Kalol unit, Gujarat with a production capacity of 2 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.

"Nano DAP will be available in the market across the country after commencement of commercial production," he added.

On its benefits, the minister shared that preliminary field trials were conducted by and CIL on select crops in select institutes of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The report has indicated that with the use of Nano DAP as seed treatment and foliar application, there is a possibility of saving of granular DAP (Di Ammonium Phosphate) conventionally applied, he said.

Nano DAP is the second product from the nano stable after nano urea that is being promoted in a big way by the government to cut subsidies and promote efficient use of plant chemicals.

