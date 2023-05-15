close

Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

The company's consolidated revenue from operation rose by 11.7 per cent to Rs 2,444 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,188 crore in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
Berger Paints

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Berger Paints India, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 186 crore for the March quarter. This is 15 per cent fall from Rs 221 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 11.7 per cent to Rs 2,444 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,188 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Berger Paints India said, “the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have inter-alia, considered and approved audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2023; and recommendation for payment of dividend of Rs 3.20 (320 per cent) per equity share of the face value of Re 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2022-23 subject to approval of the shareholders at the 99th Annual General Meeting.”
The company added over 8000 retail touchpoints in FY23 and installed over 5,200 Colorbank machines, the statement added.

Berger Paints India’s non-auto India industrial business also recorded market leadership with top-line of above Rs 1,450 crore.
The company successfully set up its biggest manufacturing facility in Sandila, Uttar Pradesh of 33000 MT capacity with an investment of Rs 1,037 crore.

First Published: May 15 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

