Business Standard

Coromandel International to enter into fertilisers, industrial chemicals

The Board also approved the plan to diversify into new growth areas, namely speciality and industrial chemicals

Topics
Coromandel International | Fertilizers | Chemicals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

fertilisers, farming, farmers, farm ,agriculture

Coromandel International Ltd, which is into fertilisers and crop protection chemicals businesses, on Wednesday said it will diversify into speciality and industrial chemicals.

Coromandel International is in the business of fertilisers, crop protection chemicals, bio-products, speciality nutrients, organic fertilisers and retail.

In a statement, the company said that its Board approved a plan to expand its operations in crop protection chemicals and foray into Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business.

The Board also approved the plan to diversify into new growth areas, namely speciality and industrial chemicals.

"This is in line with the company's strategy to establish a sizeable presence in the crop protection chemicals business and leverage its deep technical capabilities and best-in-class infrastructure to enter into adjacencies like CDMO, speciality and industrial Chemicals," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 20:58 IST

`
