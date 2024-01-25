Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cyient Q3 results: Profit drops 2% to Rs 153 crore, narrows guidance

The Hyderabad-headquartered company's consolidated net profit dropped 2% to 1.53 billion rupees ($18.42 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Cyient shares closed 1.2% lower at 2,019.65 rupees on Thursday ahead of the results

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian engineering and tech services provider Cyient reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday due to higher employee costs and narrowed the revenue growth outlook for its largest business unit.
The Hyderabad-headquartered company's consolidated net profit dropped 2% to Rs 153 crore ($18.42 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 1.85 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's employee costs jumped 9% year-on-year to Rs 897 crore during the quarter.
Cyient also narrowed full-year outlook for revenue growth in its digital, engineering and technology (DET) unit to 13%-13.5% from 15%-20%. The company did not mention the reasons behind the narrowed forecast.
Earlier this month, larger peers Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies and Wipro also tightened forecast and flagged that macro conditions had hardly changed from the previous quarter.
However, their numbers and commentary turned out to better-than-feared, fuelling a rally in IT stocks and pushing the country's benchmark indexes to fresh all-time highs this month.
Consolidated revenue from operations for Cyient rose 12.5% to Rs 1,821 crore for the quarter on the back of growth in the sustainability and transportation verticals. This is slightly ahead of analysts' average estimate of Rs 1,711 crore, according to LSEG data.
Cyient shares closed 1.2% lower at 2,019.65 rupees on Thursday ahead of the results.

Also Read

Cyient Q2FY24 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 132% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Cyient surges 140% so far in CY23; Cyient DLM zooms 179% over issue price

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

JSW Energy Q3 profit rises 28% to Rs 231 cr on demand boost, low fuel costs

Dalmia Bharat Q3 net profit rises 22% to Rs 266 cr, revenue up 7.3%

AU Small Finance Bank's net interest income up 15% Y-o-Y in Q3FY24

Alaska Air Q4 results: Records loss of $150 million due to rise in expenses

Syngene International Q3 results: Profit after tax up 4%; revenue rises 9%

Ola FY23 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 772 cr, revenue from ops rises 48%

Syngene International Q3 results: Net profit rises 1.64% to Rs 111.5 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cyient Cyient Limited Q3 results corporate earnings Earnings growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon