Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JSW Energy Q3 profit rises 28% to Rs 231 cr on demand boost, low fuel costs

India's electricity generation rose 8.7% year-on-year in the December quarter, which analysts attributed to festive activities and strong industrial demand

jsw

The country's average peak demand during the quarter increased 13.8% year-on-year to 218 gigawatts (GW), analysts said

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's JSW Energy reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by greater power demand and lower fuel costs.
India's electricity generation rose 8.7% year-on-year in the December quarter, which analysts attributed to festive activities and strong industrial demand.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The country's average peak demand during the quarter increased 13.8% year-on-year to 218 gigawatts (GW), analysts said.
This, combined with growing industrial output, helped JSW Energy report a consolidated net profit of 2.31 billion rupees ($27.8 million), up 28% from last year.
India's industrial output grew at its fastest pace in 16 months in October, while electricity generation rose 20.4%, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed.
Industrial output rose 2.4 year-on-year in November, while data for December is due in February.
The company's revenue from operations rose 13%, while fuel costs, which includes expenses for coal and is the company's largest cost, fell nearly 20%.
Rapid urbanisation, government-led capital expenditure and a strong investment cycle are expected to boost overall power demand in the medium term, the company said in a statement.
JSW Energy, part of billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, has a total power generation capacity of 9.8 GW, of which the installed capacity is 6.8 GW. Under-construction capacity of 3 GW is expected to be commissioned by 2024.

Also Read

Coforge Q3 profit rises 4.3% on deal wins, maintains revenue forecast

Angel One Q3 results: Profit rises by 14% on jump in orders, clients

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q3 results: PAT more than doubles to Rs 64 cr

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

United Spirits profit climbs on premium liquor demand in third quarter

Automotive companies likely to report buoyant Q3 revenue growth of 18%

Tata Elxsi Q3 net profit rises 6% to Rs 206 cr on transportation segment

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

Granules Q3 results: Profit rises marginally by 1.6% to Rs 126 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW Energy corporate earnings Q3 results Energy energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon