GSK Pharmaceuticals Q1 results: Net profit jumps 38% to Rs 182.33 crore

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported a 37.87 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 182.33 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 132.25 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 814.65 crore as against Rs 761.66 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, it added.

Total expenses were lower at Rs 600.89 crore as compared to Rs 634.42 crore in the same quarter a year ago.