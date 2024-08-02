Business Standard
GSK Pharmaceuticals Q1 results: Net profit jumps 38% to Rs 182.33 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 132.25 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) said in a regulatory filing

Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility

Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility

Press Trust of India BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported a 37.87 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 182.33 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 132.25 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 814.65 crore as against Rs 761.66 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, it added.

Total expenses were lower at Rs 600.89 crore as compared to Rs 634.42 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company said it continued to deliver a strong growth of 10 per cent with key brands such as Calpol, Augmentin, and T-Bact gaining market share.

In addition, the respiratory portfolio comprising Nucala and Trelegy delivered a growth of 57 per cent by further improving access to more patients.
The paediatric vaccine segment maintained market leadership in the self-pay private market and delivered double-digit growth of 15 per cent.

In the adult vaccines segment, GSK Pharma said it continues to build on the momentum from the launch of Shingrix Herpes Zoster Vaccine to further expand the adult immunisation category in India through its innovative go-to-market strategies.

"We continue our growth momentum across general medicines and vaccines portfolios while maintaining profitability. As we celebrate hundred years of our operations in India, we remain committed to pursuing new growth opportunities, enhancing our leadership in key therapeutic areas and advancing our innovative omnichannel strategies to further enhance customer experience," GSK Pharma Managing Director Bhushan Akshikar said.


Topics : GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Q1 results corporate earnings

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

