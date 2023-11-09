Sensex (-0.22%)
GSK's India arm posts 12.5% Q2 profit at Rs 218 cr on strong vaccine demand

Shares in GSK India closed up 0.3% ahead of results on Thursday, where the Nifty Pharma index closed down 0.03% today

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

GSK raised its full-year profit and sales guidance for the second time after its third-quarter earnings beat expectations earlier this month

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals reported a 12.5% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as the Indian unit of UK's GSK plc saw strong demand for its vaccines and general medicine.
Consolidated profit for the quarter ended September 30 rose to Rs 218 crore ($26.18 million) from Rs 193 crore a year earlier.
Sales of general medicine grew 5% during the quarter, while those of vaccines rose 10% led by demand for its shingles vaccine, Shingrix, the company said in a statement.
Revenue from operations rose 4.4% to Rs 957 crore. Cost of materials consumed fell 31.2% during the quarter.
"We held leadership position for our key brands in relevant therapy areas such as anti-infectives and dermatology," said Bhushan Akshikar, managing director of GSK India.
GSK raised its full-year profit and sales guidance for the second time after its third-quarter earnings beat expectations earlier this month. The raise in forecast is following the strong launch of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine in the United States
Shares in GSK India closed up 0.3% ahead of results on Thursday, where the Nifty Pharma index closed down 0.03% today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

