SJVN net profit dips marginally to Rs 439 crore in September quater

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 439.64 crore.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 445.44 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter rose to Rs 398.22 crore from Rs 387.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also increased to Rs 951.62 crore in the September quarter over Rs 916.25 crore a year ago.