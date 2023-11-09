Sensex (-0.22%)
SJVN net profit dips marginally to Rs 439 crore in September quater

Total income also increased to Rs 951.62 crore in the September quarter over Rs 916.25 crore a year ago

Q2 earnings, Q2

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 439.64 crore.
Its consolidated net profit was Rs 445.44 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.
Total expenses in the quarter rose to Rs 398.22 crore from Rs 387.75 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income also increased to Rs 951.62 crore in the September quarter over Rs 916.25 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SJVN SJVN Ltd

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

