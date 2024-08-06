Business Standard
IIFL Finance Q1 FY25 results: Net profit falls 28% to Rs 338 crore

Total income increased to Rs 2,625 cr during the quarter under review from Rs 2,370 cr in the same period last year, IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

IIFL Finance on Tuesday posted 28 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 338 cr for June quarter FY25 as RBI imposed ban on its gold loan business.
The NBFC had earned a profit of Rs 473 cr in the same quarter a year ago.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 4 barred IIFL Finance from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect following multiple supervisory concerns, including serious deviations in assaying and certifying the purity of the yellow metal.
Total income increased to Rs 2,625 cr during the quarter under review from Rs 2,370 cr in the same period last year, IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income of the bank rose to Rs 2,472 cr from Rs 2,198 cr in the first quarter of previous year. Expenses also increased to Rs 1,034 cr from Rs 888 cr.
The asset quality deteriorated with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 2.25 per cent from 1.8 per cent at the end of June 2023.
Net NPAs remained flat at 1.1 per cent of advances at the end of June 2024.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

