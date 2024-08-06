Cummins India Q1 results: PAT up 31% at Rs 463 cr on high generator demand

Cummins India, a unit of US- based truck engine maker Cummins, reported a 31 per cent surge in first-quarter profit, driven by increasing domestic demand for its power generators.



The company's consolidated profit after tax rose to Rs 463 cr (about $55 million) in the three months ended June 30 from Rs 354 cr a year earlier.



Higher sales in its engines segment, which includes power generator sets, boosted overall sales by 5 per cent to Rs 2,916 cr.

The engine segment contributes to nearly 80 per cent to overall sales.

