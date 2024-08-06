Business Standard
Cummins India Q1 results: PAT up 31% at Rs 463 cr on high generator demand

Higher sales in its engines segment, which includes power generator sets, boosted overall sales by 5 per cent to Rs 2,916 cr

Analysts expect the company to benefit from a transition to CPCB IV+ emission norms, effective from July 1 | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Cummins India, a unit of US- based truck engine maker Cummins, reported a 31 per cent surge in first-quarter profit, driven by increasing domestic demand for its power generators.
 
The company's consolidated profit after tax rose to Rs 463 cr (about $55 million) in the three months ended June 30 from Rs 354 cr a year earlier.
 
Higher sales in its engines segment, which includes power generator sets, boosted overall sales by 5 per cent to Rs 2,916 cr.
The engine segment contributes to nearly 80 per cent to overall sales.
 
India's electricity generation hit record highs in the April-June quarter - peak summer time for the country - fuelling demand for power generators.
 
Separately, analysts expect the company to benefit from a transition to CPCB IV+ emission norms, effective from July 1.
 

The norms, which are part of the government's efforts to reduce pollution, will apply to diesel generators with a power output of up to 800 kilowatts, which comprise about 70 per cent of Cummins' products.
 
US-based Cummins Inc last week reported higher sales in its power systems segment and forecast improved revenue margins, boosted by demand in the power generation market.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

