Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / TCI Q3 results: Net profit rises 27% to Rs 102 crore on strong 3PL demand

TCI Q3 results: Net profit rises 27% to Rs 102 crore on strong 3PL demand

The topline during the quarter under review, TCI said, grew 14.1% at Rs 1,153.90 crore from Rs 1,011.50 crore clocked in the December quarter of FY24

q3

ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multimodal logistics firm Travel Corporation of India (TCI) on Monday reported a 27.3 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 102 crore for the three months ended December 2024, driven by strong demand for warehousing, temperature-controlled logistics, and green multimodal solutions in Third-party Logistics (3PL).

The company had recorded a PAT of Rs 80.20 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

The topline during the quarter under review, TCI said, grew 14.1 per cent at Rs 1,153.90 crore from Rs 1,011.50 crore clocked in the December quarter of FY24.

Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes and Amortisation) for Q3FY25 stood at Rs 147.8 crore, from Rs 127.60 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a year-on-year growth of 15.8 per cent, TCI said.

 

"The company has strengthened its market position and has seen a surge in demand for warehousing and temperature-controlled, 3PL green multimodal solutions from sectors such as FMCG and retail, agri++, automotive, engineering equipment and EPR," said Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director at TCI. 

Also Read

q3 results

Epigral Q3 result: PAT more than doubles to Rs 103.63 cr, shares up 5.57%

early-bird results for Q3FY25

ACC Q3FY25 results: Profit skyrockets 103% to Rs 1,092 cr, revenue up 7%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tumbles 824 pts, Nifty at 22,829; all sectors end in red

Gurugram-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company LT Foods, which sells specialty rice under the brand Daawat, will focus on growing its organic range in India to drive double-digit growth in the coming years.

LT Foods Q3 result: PAT down 5% to Rs 145 cr, total income at Rs 2,288.2 cr

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 411 crore

"Additionally, our diversified offerings for emerging sectors like renewables, chemicals, quick-commerce and consumer electronics have expanded in response to growing market opportunities," he added.

With the resumption of infrastructure spending and economic activity bolstered by private consumption in the rural economy, TCI anticipates a robust order pipeline in the coming quarters, Agarwal stated.

He further said that to sustain its momentum and drive future growth, TCI is strategically investing in technology, talent, and specialized logistics assets, including warehousing, automation, rail, containers, and ships.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Oil

Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit drops 77% to Rs 2,115 cr, revenue down 5%

Adani Total Gas, Adani Gas

Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Profit drops 19% to Rs 142 cr, revenue up 13%

Canara bank

Canara Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 12.25% to Rs 4,104 cr, NII down 3%

Premiumindigo airlines, indigo

On growth runway: IndiGo cleared for takeoff on strong demand winds

NTPC Q3FY25 results: Net profit dips marginally to Rs 5,169 crore

NTPC Q3FY25 results: Net profit dips marginally to Rs 5,169 crore

Topics : Q3 results TCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEUCC in Uttarakhand TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon