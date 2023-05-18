close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 consolidated net profit dips 25.36% to Rs 296.6 cr

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,960.3 crore, as against Rs 4,487.3 crore in the previous fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday reported a 25.36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 296.6 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 impacted by impairment of goodwill of a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 397.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 11, 2023.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,010.6 crore, as against Rs 3,805.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,961.3 crore, as compared to Rs 3,311.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, Zydus Lifesciences said it incurred an exceptional item of Rs 594.1 crore as impairment of goodwill by Sentynl Therapeutics Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group.

Moreover, it also incurred Rs 7.2 crore in connection with the cessation of the operations of one of the manufacturing facilities of Zydus Wellness Products Ltd, a subsidiary of the group, the filing said.

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to its generic medicine for high BP

Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for treating depression

Biden wants supply chains to start and end in US, says his advisor

Zydus Lifesciences gets US health regulator's nod for its generic medicine

Indian pharma sector set for 'volume to value leadership' journey in 2023

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

Railtel posts highest ever operating income of Rs 1,964 cr in FY 2022-23

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,960.3 crore, as against Rs 4,487.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

In FY23 consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,237.4 crore, as compared to Rs 15,109.9 crore in FY22.

Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said the company maintained growth momentum across all key businesses throughout the year, ending the fiscal year on a strong note with steady improvement in profitability and balance sheet health.

On the outlook, he said, "We are well poised to maintain growth momentum, with India geography likely to hold double-digit growth, the US business continuing to leverage our robust product pipeline and agile supply chain and scale-up of our emerging market business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results

First Published: May 18 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta in talks with banks to raise at least $500 million

Vedanta
1 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Medtronic to expand base, Warner Bros to set up shop in Hyderabad

Warner Bros studio
3 min read

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

GAIL
1 min read

Adani's NDTV plans to launch 9 news channels in different languages

NDTV
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Tesla plans to build EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Gopichand Hinduja
4 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon