Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

KFC India operator Devyani posts slow Q3 revenue growth at 7%, costs spike

"Consumer sentiment remains subdued, despite Q3 traditionally being a strong and festive quarter," Chairman Ravi Kant Jaipuria said in a statement. This, coupled with total expenses jumping nearly 16%

Q3 earnings, results

Reuters CHENNAI/BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CHENNAI/BENGALURU (Reuters) - KFC India operator Devyani International reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since listing more than two years ago on Friday, as consumers cut back their spending on pizzas and fried chicken amid soaring inflation.
Global fast-food restaurants in India have done everything from rolling out cheaper menu items and launching marketing campaigns with celebrities to prop up demand but are still struggling to attract cost-conscious customers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Devyani International reported 7 per cent growth in revenue from operations to Rs 8,430 crore ($101.77 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, marking its slowest revenue growth since its listing in September 2021. It missed analysts' estimate of Rs 8,960 crore, according to LSEG data.
This comes at a time when consumers are particularly turning to local pizzerias offering much cheaper pies, denting profits at Domino's operator Jubilant FoodWorks and Devyani's Pizza Hut restaurants.
"Consumer sentiment remains subdued, despite Q3 traditionally being a strong and festive quarter," Chairman Ravi Kant Jaipuria said in a statement.
This, coupled with total expenses jumping nearly 16 per cent from a year earlier, further dented Devyani's margins.
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin contracted to 17.4 per cent from 22 per cent an year ago.
Its consolidated profit slumped nearly 87 per cent to 96.2 million rupees.
However, the company remains optimistic about witnessing a recovery over the next few quarters and is confident of reaching 2,000 stores by end of calendar year 2024, it said.
Shares of Devyani, which declined 6 per cent in January, fell as much as 2.1 per cent after the results.
Earlier this week, Jubilant Foodworks reported a surprise profit fall, while Westlife Foodworld, which runs McDonald's restaurants in southern and western India, posted a bigger-than-expected profit drop.

Also Read

Rising costs eat away KFC operator Sapphire Foods India's Q1 profit

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

FTX founder Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

KFC system sales growth jumps 22% in June for India, partner countries

Toyota supplier Denso cuts Q3 profit forecast after hit by extra costs

IHCL Q3 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 452 crore, revenue up 14.1%

Castrol Q4 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 242 crore on healthy demand

Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 results: Profit jumps 53.3%, revenue up by 10.1%

Bata Q3 results: Net profit falls 30% to Rs 58 cr, revenue at Rs 903 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : KFC Devyani International IPO Q3 results consumer market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEDelhi Weather UpdateFM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon