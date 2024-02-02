Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Auto parts firm Sundram Fasteners Q3 profit rises 10% to Rs 118.07 cr

Company plans capex of Rs 300 cr in FY24, has got orders to serve large electric vehicles

Sundram Fasteners

Sundram Fasteners (Photo: Twitter)

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto parts company Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SFL) on Friday reported a 10 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of Financial Year 2023-24 (Q3 FY24) at Rs 129.44 crore compared to Rs 118.07 crore in the same period in FY23.

SFL's consolidated revenue from operations in Q3 FY24 was Rs 1,367.25 crore compared to Rs 1,403.03 crore in the same period in the previous year. The company’s consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended December amounted to Rs 6.12 and was Rs 5.57 in the corresponding period last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

SFL has an agreement with Tamil Nadu to invest Rs 1,411 crore in the state. The investment, which was committed during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in Chennai in January, is planned between 2027 and 2028 and will be used for the capacity expansion of existing products, including components for electric vehicles. This investment shows the company’s commitment to the state's economic development and will generate employment for more than 1,500 people, the company said.  

The investment will be made in Sundram Fasteners factories across Tamil Nadu in Padi; Mahindra World City, Velappanchavadi; Gummidipoondi; Hosur; Aviyur, Madurai and Mittamandagapattu, Villupuram.

The company plans a capital expenditure of Rs 300 crore in FY24. “In keeping with the large EV (electric vehicle) orders secured by the Company and the Memorandum of Understanding entered with the Government of Tamil Nadu, capital allocation and development of products are in accordance with the timelines planned by the Company,” it said.

The company’s product range consists of high-tensile fasteners, powder metal components, cold extruded parts, hot forged components, radiator caps, automotive pumps, gear shifters, gears and couplings, tappets, iron powder, power train components and sub-assemblies.

Also Read

Sundram Fasteners Q2 results: Net profit rises 14% rise to Rs 133 crore

Sundram Fasteners signs deal with Tamil Nadu for Rs 1,411 crore investment

Sundaram Mutual Fund prioritises equity, gold in multi-asset offering

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

$5 bn opportunity for auto parts industry in material circularity: Report

NIIT Q3 results: Net profit marginally up at Rs 14.3 cr; revenue declines

KFC India operator Devyani posts slow Q3 revenue growth at 7%, costs spike

Toyota supplier Denso cuts Q3 profit forecast after hit by extra costs

IHCL Q3 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 452 crore, revenue up 14.1%

Castrol Q4 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 242 crore on healthy demand

Topics : Sundaram Fasteners Q3 results Auto sector Auto parts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon