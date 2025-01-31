Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / IRB Infra's Q3 FY25 results: Profit jumps multifold to Rs 6,026 crore

IRB Infra's Q3 FY25 results: Profit jumps multifold to Rs 6,026 crore

The company recognised exceptional gains of Rs 5,804 crore over fair-value assessments

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra) reported a multifold increase in its net profit after tax for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), as profit stood at Rs 6,026 crore, including exceptional gains of Rs 5,804 crore, arising from fair-value assessments of its investments in InvITs and related assets.
 
The company’s profit for Q3 FY24 was Rs 187.42 crore, while for Q2 FY25, it was Rs 99.9 crore.
 
Further, in Q3 FY25, the company’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,025.44 crore, up marginally by 2.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
Commenting on the financials, Virendra Mhaiskar, chairperson and managing director of IRB Infra, said, “As we build on this momentum, we have embarked on a strategic journey of asset rotation and unlocking the true value of our investments. This initiative includes a non-binding offer to Public InvIT and a value-enhancing initiative across our portfolio.”
 
 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter increased by 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,049 crore. It also declared the third interim dividend of 10 per cent for FY25.

Also Read

Q3 result

IRB Infrastructure Q3 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 222 crore

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

IRB Infrastructure share rises over 4% as Nov toll collection jumps 23% YoY

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra's toll revenue collection rises 21% to Rs 540 crore in October

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure to raise debt of up to $200 million via bond issue

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

IRB Infra September toll collection jumps 19% YoY; share price up 3%

 
IRB Group’s aggregate toll collection in Q3 FY25, including IRB Infra and its private infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) associate, grew by about 21 per cent Y-o-Y, to Rs 1,655 crore.
 
During the quarter, IRB’s associate arm, IRB Infrastructure Trust, a private InvIT, offered five of its matured assets with an enterprise value of Rs 15,000 crore to the IRB InvIT Fund, a public InvIT. Currently, IRB has an asset base of Rs 80,000 crore across 12 Indian states, spanning the parent company and two InvITs.
 
The company’s Meerut-Budaun Expressway, Package 1 of the upcoming Ganga Expressway Greenfield build-operate-transfer (BOT) project, is now part of the IRB Infrastructure Trust.
 
Mhaiskar stated that the firm intends to “actively participate” in the bidding opportunities for BOT and toll-operate-transfer (TOT) projects under the government’s public-private partnership (PPP) initiative.
 

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 76.2% to Rs 3,547 crore

q3 results

MedPlus Health Q3 results: PAT up at Rs 45.8 cr on strong OTC drug demand

Coffee, coffee beans

Vintage Coffee Q3 results: Profit up over three-fold, announces expansion

q3 results

GMDC Q3FY25 results: PAT rises 26.3% to Rs 148 cr, income at Rs 767.92 cr

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 102% to Rs 4,508 cr, NII up 7.2%

Topics : IRB Infrastructure Q3 results Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon