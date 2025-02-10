IRB Infra toll revenue up 20% to Rs 560 cr in Jan, highest from Maharashtra

Business Standard

IRB Infrastructure on Monday posted a 20 per cent year-on-year rise in toll revenue to Rs 559.7 crore in January.

IRB Infrastructure on Monday posted a 20 per cent year-on-year rise in toll revenue to Rs 559.7 crore in January.

Revenues from the toll collection business stood at Rs 466.8 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Of its 17 tolls, the IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 155.2 crore to the total revenue collection in January, followed by IRB Ahmedabad-Vadodara Super Express Tollway, which contributed Rs 69.9 crore, it said.

The company collected Rs 33.1 crore in toll revenue from CG Tollway (Chittorgarh to Gulabpura, NH 79).

Amitabh Murarka, Dy CEO of the company, said, "We continued strong growth in January... This momentum is expected to continue, driven by recent Budget allocations aimed at boosting consumption and tourism while enhancing transportation infrastructure, which, in turn, will increase traffic on our assets in 12 states."  IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment.

 

It is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

