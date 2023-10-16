close
Jai Balaji Industries profit jumps to Rs 201 crore in Sept quarter

The company attributed the increase to improved sales and a substantial increase in realisations

Q2

The revenue from operations for the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 1,546 crore | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, on Monday reported a steep jump in profit to Rs 201 crore for the September quarter.
It had reported a profit of Rs 21 crore in the year-ago period.
The company attributed the increase to improved sales and a substantial increase in realisations.
The revenue from operations for the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 1,546 crore, indicating a growth of nearly 13 per cent compared to Rs 1,369 crore during the same period last year, the company said in a statement.
Jai Balaji Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Jajodia attributed the increase in profits to better operational efficiency and increased sales, highlighting the company's continued commitment to deliver value to its stakeholders and investors.
The equity capital of Jai Balaji Industries increased to Rs 160.45 crore during the quarter, the company said.

Topics : Q2 results Equity capital private companies

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

