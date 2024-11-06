Q2 results today: Tata Steel, Apollo, JK Lakshmi among 97 to post earning

Q2FY25 company results: Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Aadhar Housing Finance, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jindal Steel & Power, Blue Star, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Power Grid Corporation of India are among 97 companies to release their second quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday.
Dr Reddy, Mankind Pharma Q2FY25 highlights
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) recorded a 9.5 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), which dropped to Rs 1,341.9 crore for Q2FY25. Despite this fall in profit, DRL achieved its highest-ever revenue from operations, increasing by 16.5 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to reach Rs 8,016.1 crore. The profit decline was attributed to one-off costs, including adjustments related to DRL’s acquisition of the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) portfolio from Haleon plc, tax provisions, and the impact of transferring minority interests from the Nestlé joint venture.
Meanwhile, Delhi-based Mankind Pharma reported a strong 29 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated PAT for the quarter, posting Rs 659 crore compared to Rs 511 crore in the same period last year. Read more here.
Oil India, GAIL Q2FY25 highlights
Oil India Limited (OIL), a state-owned exploration and production company, saw its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit attributable to owners rise nearly 3.8 times, reaching Rs 2,016.2 crore compared to Rs 420.6 crore in Q2FY24. The sharp profit increase followed the elimination of an extraordinary expense of Rs 2,362.72 crore, attributed to a one-time service tax/ GST adjustment on royalty in Q2FY24, which had heavily impacted the company’s previous earnings. With this item resolved, OIL reported a healthy financial rebound.
State-run natural gas provider GAIL posted a 10.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,693.5 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 2,444.05 crore in the same period last year. Despite higher overall earnings across various segments, GAIL’s main revenue source, domestic natural gas marketing, saw profits fall by 27 per cent to Rs 1,253.6 crore, down from Rs 1,722.08 crore in Q2 FY24. Read more here.
Market overview: November 6
The Indian stock market saw positive movement on Tuesday, as the benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounded, recovering some of the losses from Monday’s trading. Anticipation over the ongoing US presidential election results, with early counting trends influencing global markets, played a role in the rally.
On Wednesday, the markets opened positively with BSE Sensex up by 283 points or 0.36 per cent at 79,759, while Nifty 50 gained 57 points or 0.24 per cent to reach 24,271. The upward trend was reportedly driven by early indications showing Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump leading in the race for the US presidency, as markets weigh potential impacts of his leadership on global trade and financial markets.
List of 97 companies to post Q2FY25 earnings on Nov 6:
1. Aadhar Housing Finance Limited
2. ABC Gas (International) Limited
3. Adcon Capital Services Limited
4. Amarnath Securities Limited
5. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
6. Avalon Technologies Limited
7. Bits Limited
8. Blue Chip Tex Industries Limited
9. Blue Star Limited
10. Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Limited
11. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited
12. Cochin Malabar Estates and Industries Limited
13. Delta Corp Limited
14. Dhanuka Agritech Limited
15. Dhoot Industrial Finance Limited
16. Divya Shakti Limited
17. Dugar Housing Developments Limited
18. Elango Industries Limited
19. Endurance Technologies Limited
20. Ester Industries Limited
21. FDC Limited
22. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited
23. Gayatri Projects Limited
24. GE Power India Limited
25. Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited
26. Granules India Limited
27. Gujarat Gas Limited
28. Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited
29. GP Petroleums Limited
30. Hi-Tech Pipes Limited
31. Infra Industries Limited
32. Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited
33. Invigo Ventures Limited
34. India Pesticides Limited
35. Jackson Investments Limited
36. Jay Bharat Maruti Limited
37. Jayabharat Credit Limited
38. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited
39. Jindal Steel & Power Limited
40. JJ Finance Corporation Limited
41. JK Lakshmi Cement Limited
42. JMJ Fintech Limited
43. Jyoti Structures Limited
44. Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
45. KCSL Limited
46. Kemp & Company Limited
47. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited
48. KLRF Limited
49. K.P. Energy Limited
50. K.P.I. Global Infrastructure Limited
51. KPI Green Energy Limited
52. Kreon Finnancial Services Limited
53. Krishna Ventures Limited
54. Majestic Auto Limited
55. Media Matrix Worldwide Limited
56. NDR Auto Components Limited
57. Neuland Laboratories Limited
58. Oasis Securities Limited
59. Organic Coatings Limited
60. Pan India Corporation Limited
61. Pasupati Acrylon Limited
62. Prime Industries Limited
63. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
64. Pricol Limited
65. Prima Agro Limited
66. Prima Industries Limited
67. Radix Industries (India) Limited
68. Rain Industries Limited
69. Ranjit Securities Limited
70. Raymed Labs Limited
71. Reva Proteins Limited
72. RITES Limited
73. RPSG Ventures Limited
74. Shree Bhavya Fabrics Limited
75. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
76. Shree Cement East Limited
77. Singer India Limited
78. Sreechem Resins Limited
79. Sonata Software Limited
80. Southern Magnesium and Chemicals Limited
81. Spel Semiconductor Limited
82. Spencer's Retail Limited
83. Saptarishi Agro Industries Limited
84. Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited
85. TARC Limited
86. Tata Steel Limited
87. TeamLease Services Limited
88. Thangamayil Jewellery Limited
89. Tiaan Consumer Limited
90. Trident Limited
91. Umang Dairies Limited
92. Usha Martin Limited
93. Virinchi Limited
94. Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited
95. The Waterbase Limited
96. Welspun Investments and Commercials Limited
97. Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited