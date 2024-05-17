TV Today Network Q4 results: Net profit rises nearly 2-fold to Rs 11.46 cr

In FY24, consolidated net profit was at Rs 56.38 crore, down from Rs 88.24 crore in FY23. Photo: Shutterstock

TV Today Network Ltd on Friday reported nearly two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.46 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher revenue from television and other media operations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.85 crore in the year-ago period, TV Today Network said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 252.79 crore as against Rs 217.14 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Television and other media operations posted revenue of Rs 247.37 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 213.25 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Radio broadcasting revenue was at Rs 5.42 crore in the January-March period, up from Rs 3.89 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 241.3 crore as compared to Rs 206.89 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each for FY24, the filing said.

In FY24, consolidated net profit was at Rs 56.38 crore, down from Rs 88.24 crore in FY23.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY24 was at Rs 952.09 crore as compared to Rs 878.23 crore in FY23, the company said.