Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results: Consolidated PAT rises 21.5% to Rs 180.37 cr

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 21.51 per cent growth in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 180.37 crore for the December quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 148.43 crore during the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the Thrissur-headquartered company grew 34.47 per cent during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal to Rs 5,223.07 crore as against Rs 3,884.09 crore in the year-ago period.

The jewellery retailer further stated the company's total revenue from its Middle East operations during the quarter under review was Rs 683 crore against Rs 641 crore a year ago, registering a growth of over 6 per cent.

"Consolidated revenue growth for the first nine months of the current fiscal is around 31 per cent and revenue growth in India is 36 per cent driven by robust network expansion along with healthy same-store-sales-growth," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

"The ongoing quarter has also started off well and we are looking forward to ending the financial year on a strong note," he added.