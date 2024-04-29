Business Standard
KFin Tech Q4 results: PAT up 31% to Rs 74 crore on growth across verticals

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 57 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, the firm said in a statement

KFin Technologies

The company's board has declared a dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share for FY24. This is subject to shareholders' approval.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Tech-driven financial services firm KFin Technologies on Monday reported a 30.6 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 74.5 crore for three months ended March 2024, driven by growth across business verticals.
In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 57 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, the firm said in a statement.
Revenue from operations surged by 25 per cent to Rs 228.34 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year (FY) 2023-24, from Rs 183.13 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's board has declared a dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share for FY24. This is subject to shareholders' approval.
For the entire financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 837.53 crore, marking a jump of 16.3 per cent year-on-year and profit after tax was at Rs 246 crore in 2023-24, an increase of 26 per cent from the preceding fiscal.
 

