Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Mahindra Holidays Q2 results: Net profit declines 35% to Rs 13.77 crore

Mahindra Holidays Q2 results: Net profit declines 35% to Rs 13.77 crore

Shares of the company, which offers resorts and sightseeing packages through its 'Club Mahindra' membership and generates revenue through membership fees, fell about 3% after the results

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India reported a 35% fall in its second-quarter profit on Friday, bogged down by weak sentiment towards international travel.

Shares of the company, which offers resorts and sightseeing packages through its 'Club Mahindra' membership and generates revenue through membership fees, fell about 3% after the results.

Mahindra Holidays' consolidated net profit fell to 137.7 million rupees ($1.64 million) in the September quarter, from 213.4 million rupees a year earlier.

Geopolitical tensions and higher costs of travelling abroad have held back consumers from making international travels, analysts said.

That weighed on Mahindra Holidays, which gets about 47% of its total revenue from its international business that includes properties across Finland, Sweden and Spain.

 

"The macroeconomic conditions continue to impact overall performance," the company's managing director and CEO, Manoj Bhat, said about European operations.

More From This Section

jsw

JSW Steel Q2 results: Net profit plunges over 85% to Rs 404 crore

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Q2 results today: Indigo and Macrotech among 148 to post earnings on Oct 25

Q2 earnings, Q2

ACC Q2 results: PAT falls to Rs 200 cr, revenue at Rs 4,613.52 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2

Colgate-Palmolive Q2 result: Profit rises 16% to Rs 395 cr; sales up by 10%

Patanjali

Patanjali Foods Q2 results: Net profit increases 21% to Rs 309 cr

Total income at the international business, Holiday Club Resorts (HCR), fell to 34.2 million euros ($37 million) from 36.6 million euros a year ago, and also weighed on margins.

However, the company's overall revenue was boosted by surging demand for leisure travel domestically, coupled with the government's focus on tourism and hospitality to make India one of the top five global tourist destinations by 2030.

Total revenue grew 2% to 6.71 billion rupees in the quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock market Crash: Sensex tanks 1,823 points this week; check reasons here

jsw

JSW Steel Q2FY25 results: Net profit drops 84%, revenue down 11%

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank Q2 FY25 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 1,836 crore

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 71.8% on lower marketing margins

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank Q2 results: PAT up 39% at Rs 1,836 cr on improved interest income

Topics : Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon