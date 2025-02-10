Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Nalco Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps three times to Rs 1,566 crore

Nalco Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps three times to Rs 1,566 crore

The company's total income increased 40 per cent to Rs 4,761.31 crore against Rs 3,397.87 crore in the year-ago period

NALCO, NALCO logo

Nalco trimmed its expenses to Rs 2,639.41 crore compared to Rs 2,729.66 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. | Photo: X@NALCO_India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Monday reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 470.61 crore during the October-December period of 2023-24, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income increased 40 per cent to Rs 4,761.31 crore against Rs 3,397.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Nalco trimmed its expenses to Rs 2,639.41 crore compared to Rs 2,729.66 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The board of the company also approved payment of second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, 80 per cent on a face value of Rs 5 each, on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 918.32 crore for financial year 2024-25.

 

The company has fixed February 14, 2025, as the record date for payment of the dividend.

Under the Ministry of Mines, Nalco is the country's leading manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospital Q3FY25 results: Profit rises 51%, revenue soars 13.9%

Eicher Trucks

Eicher Motors Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15.6% to Rs 1,056 crore

Bata India Q3 results: Net profit grows 1.2% to Rs 58.7 cr, revenue up 1.7%

Bata India Q3 results: Net profit grows 1.2% to Rs 58.7 cr, revenue up 1.7%

Q3 result

Satin Creditcare Network Q3 results: Net profit down 87% at Rs 14 crore

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 51.3% to Rs 26.41 crore

Topics : Nalco Nalco National Aluminium Company Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon