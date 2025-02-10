Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Satin Creditcare Network Q3 results: Net profit down 87% at Rs 14 crore

Satin Creditcare Network Q3 results: Net profit down 87% at Rs 14 crore

Its net interest income (NII) on a consolidated basis increased by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 420 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 349 crore in Q3FY24

Q3 result

Photo: Shutterstock

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd's consolidated net profit declined by 87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25) due to a sharp rise in provisions related to the impairment of financial instruments. It had posted a net profit of Rs 113 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year (Q3FY24).
 
Its net interest income (NII) on a consolidated basis increased by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 420 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 349 crore in Q3FY24. Its stock closed 1.41 per cent lower at Rs 139.85 per share on BSE.
 
 
The impairment provision for financial instruments rose to Rs 202.54 crore in Q3FY25, up from Rs 37.14 crore in Q3FY24.
 
The MFI, in a statement, said its assets under management (AUM) grew by 10 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,128 crore in December 2024, from Rs 11,074 crore in December 2023. HP Singh, chairman and managing director of Satin Creditcare Network, said the MFI is consolidating and taking a cautious approach in growing its AUM.
 
The business environment is expected to improve after March, and the company aims to grow its AUM by 5–10 per cent Y-o-Y in the next financial year, he added.

More From This Section

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 51.3% to Rs 26.41 crore

Eicher Trucks

Eicher Motors Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15.6% to Rs 1,056 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Gillette India Q2 results: Profit rises 21% to Rs 126 cr on high revenue

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra toll revenue up 20% to Rs 560 cr in Jan, highest from Maharashtra

BSE

Q3 results Feb 10: Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals to post earnings today

Topics : Satin Creditcare Network Q3 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon