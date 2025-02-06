Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / NCC Q3FY25 results: PAT falls 12.5% to Rs 193 crore, revenue up 1.6%

NCC Q3FY25 results: PAT falls 12.5% to Rs 193 crore, revenue up 1.6%

Revenue from operations rose 1.61 per cent to Rs 5,345 crore, compared to a 36.6 per cent growth in the same quarter year ago

Q3 result

The company's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 193 crore ($22.04 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from Rs 221 crore a year ago. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian infrastructure firm NCC on Thursday reported a 12.5 per cent drop in third-quarter profit, impacted by slow execution of orders.

The company's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 193 crore ($22.04 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from Rs 221 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 1.61 per cent to Rs 5,345 crore, compared to a 36.6 per cent growth in the same quarter year ago.

Key context

Analysts said revenue growth remained modest as road engineering, procurement and construction players faced weak order books and sluggish execution. Margin pressure and project delays added to the challenges.

 

NCC's order executions slowed during pre-elections in Maharashtra, brokerage Elara Capital said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Uno Minda Q3 results: PAT rises 21% at Rs 233 cr, revenue at Rs 4,184 cr

rice

KRBL Q3 results: Net profit declines 1% to Rs 133 cr on higher expenses

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Q3 results, Feb 6: Hero MotorCorp, ITC, MRF, Airtel to post earnings today

Q3 result

Surya Roshni Q3 results: Net profit marginally down at Rs 89.9 crore

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q3 net profit up 84.32% at Rs 16,891 cr, margins under pressure

Topics : NCC NCC Limited Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon