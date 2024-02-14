Sensex (    %)
                        
NMDC Q3 results: Net profit rises 62% to Rs 1,470 cr, income at Rs 5,746 cr

The company's total income surged to Rs 5,746.47 crore over Rs 3,924.75 crore a year ago

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore mining company contributing to around 20 per cent of the country's demand of the key steel making raw material

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

State-owned NMDC on Wednesday posted a 62 pc rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,469.73 crore in the December quarter, pushed by higher income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 903.89 crore in the year-ago period, the mining company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income surged to Rs 5,746.47 crore over Rs 3,924.75 crore a year ago.
NMDC's expenses stood at Rs 3,516.78 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 2,693.01 crore a year ago.
The board of the company has also approved an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share for 2023-24 and fixed February 27 as the record date for the purpose.
NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore mining company contributing to around 20 per cent of the country's demand of the key steel making raw material.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

