Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Active investors on NSE surge 44% to nearly 50 mn amid market rally

Active investors on NSE surge 44% to nearly 50 mn amid market rally

The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining over 25 per cent each

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining over 25 per cent each. Broking industry officials said an upward trending market encourages more investors to actively trade in the market. A break up of brokerage-wise clients shows investors increasingly preferring new-age discount brokerages to traditional full-scale ones. The combined market share of top five discount brokers accounts has risen to 64.5 per cent from 61.9 per cent in Septem­ber 2023. Mean­while, Groww has cemented its lead with 12.3 million active clients—25.6 per cent market share, up from 20 per cent a year ago. Erstwhile, market leader Zerodha has seen its market share slip from 19.4 per cent a year ago to 16.6 per cent. AngelOne has closed the gap with Zerodha, with the former’s active clients at 7.4 million against 8 million for the latter. Therefore, the total active clients are about half of the unique investors registered with the NSE and also a fraction of the total 175 million demat accounts in the country.

chart
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Also Read

National stock exchange, NSE

NSE, Vikram Limaye pay Rs 643 crore to Sebi, settle TAP misuse case

National stock exchange, NSE

India's top bourse is said to have doubled in value amid IPO hopes

linde india

SAT dismisses Linde India plea against market regulator Sebi's order

Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain

Sebi drops charges against NSE, ex-top executives in co-location case

NSE

Sebi disposes of case against NSE, its former employees in co-location case

Topics : National Stock Exchange Nifty stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon