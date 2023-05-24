JB Pharma Q4 PAT rises 3.5% to Rs 88 cr, revenue stands at Rs 762 cr

JB Pharma on Wednesday said its profit after tax rose by 3.5 per cent to Rs 88 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 85 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22 fiscal.

Revenue of the company stood at Rs 762 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 as against Rs 625 crore in the same period of FY22, JB Pharma said in a statement.

For the last fiscal, the company reported revenue of Rs 3,149 crore as compared with Rs 2,424 crore in FY22.

During the same period, PAT stood at Rs 410 crore as against Rs 386 crore, recording a growth of 6 per cent, JB Pharma said.

The drug maker continued its growth journey in the fourth quarter, thereby ending FY23 with a strong performance across business segments, JB Pharma CEO Nikhil Chopra said.

Also Read BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know MH CET Law 5-year LLB Result: Everything you need to know about result APM Terminals Pipavav Q4 profit rises 31%, Ebitda stands at Rs 129.94 cr Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit at Rs 63 cr, FY23 profit stands at 222 cr Cummins reports 61% jump in Q4 profit on robust domestic, int'l demand Hitachi Energy net profit dips 1.68% to Rs 51 cr in March quarter Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

"While we are cautious of the inflationary environment our efforts are aimed at executing well, with productivity and cost optimisation as drivers, in order to deliver improved operating margins," he added.

Shares of the company ended 1.59 per cent down at Rs 1,919.40 apiece on the BSE.