close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

APM Terminals Pipavav Q4 profit rises 31%, Ebitda stands at Rs 129.94 cr

According to a company statement, revenue from operations for the fourth quarter under consideration stood at Rs 234.73 crore as against Rs 219.67 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
APM Terminals Pipavav

APM Terminals Pipavav

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.13 crore for the fourth quarter of the year ended March 2023.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 75.09 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

According to a company statement, revenue from operations for the fourth quarter under consideration stood at Rs 234.73 crore as against Rs 219.67 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 129.94 crore from Rs 127.98 crore in Q4FY22.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 313.81 crore, growth of 59 per cent as compared with Rs 197.68 crore in FY22.

Revenue for the fiscal year stood at Rs 916.95 crore as against Rs 741.36 crore a year ago.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

MH CET Law 5-year LLB Result: Everything you need to know about result

Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit at Rs 63 cr, FY23 profit stands at 222 cr

Cummins reports 61% jump in Q4 profit on robust domestic, int'l demand

Hitachi Energy net profit dips 1.68% to Rs 51 cr in March quarter

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Hindalco Q4 results: Profit falls 48% to Rs 832 cr, Rs 3 dividend declared

The container cargo business for the quarter stood at 1,99,000 TEUs, showing a robust growth of 22 per cent.

APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India's leading gateway ports for containers, dry bulk cargoes, liquid bulk, and RoRo with a connectivity to India's northwest hinterland through rail and road network.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : APM Terminal Pipavav Q4 Results company

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon leads $20 mn funding round in children's fashion brand Hopscotch

Rahul Anand, founder and CEO of Hopscotch
2 min read

Biocon shares trim most of early gains, end flat amid profit-taking

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
2 min read

Honda Cars India to hike prices of Amaze, City by upto 1% from June

Honda
1 min read

Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit at Rs 63 cr, FY23 profit stands at 222 cr

Brigade Group
2 min read

Fashion retailer Myntra launches ChatGPT feature, says industry first

Myntra
2 min read

Most Popular

Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 cr, revenue falls 13%

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Biocon Q4 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 cr, revenue up 57%

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
3 min read

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa, beauty care products
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon