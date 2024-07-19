Patanjali Foods Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 200% to Rs 263 crore

Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, Patanjali Foods, reported a 200 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 262.9 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 87.8 crore in the year ago period.

However, the company’s net sales fell 7.6 per cent to Rs 7,173 crore in the first quarter from Rs 7,767 in the year ago period.

The profitability was driven by reduced volatility in edible oil prices along with stable performance in the food and FMCG portfolio, the company said in a release.