PepsiCo India's profit at Rs 200 cr during Apr-Dec, revenue at Rs 5,794 cr

The food and beverage giant in India changed its financial year to January-December from April-March to align with its parent company

It had earlier announced an investment of Rs 778 crore to establish a food manufacturing facility in Nalbari, Assam. This plant is expected to be operational by 2025. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

PepsiCo India’s net profit for April to December 2023 came in at Rs 199.75 crore, while its revenue for the same period stood at Rs 5,794 crore, it said in a statement.

The food and beverage giant in India changed its financial year to January-December from April-March to align with its parent company, hence this year’s filing is only for nine months and not comparable with the previous financial year’s performance, it said in a release.
In Q12024 (Jan, Feb 24), India witnessed double-digit volume growth in the convenience foods category and high-single-digit volume growth in the beverage category, and in Q22024 (Mar to May), it delivered double-digit volume growth in the convenient foods category and beverage category.

“We have delivered growth on the back of implementation of strong, targeted marketing campaigns, focused GTM (go-to-market) strategy and end to end productivity,”Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo said on its earnings call.

During the earnings call Laguarta also said, “We continue to see a lot of growth in many parts of AMESA region, particularly India is a big growth space of us and is an investment area. The opportunity is massive, if you take a decade’s perspective and we are putting a lot of infrastructure on ground, investing in the brands to make sure we can build scale to capture what is going to be a high-demand market for many years.”

In April, the US-based company announced a new investment of Rs 1,266 crore for its second manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to expand its beverage production. The plant is expected to be operational by early 2026.

It had earlier announced an investment of Rs 778 crore to establish a food manufacturing facility in Nalbari, Assam. This plant is expected to be operational by 2025.

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

