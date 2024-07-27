PepsiCo India's profit at Rs 200 cr during Apr-Dec, revenue at Rs 5,794 cr

It had earlier announced an investment of Rs 778 crore to establish a food manufacturing facility in Nalbari, Assam. This plant is expected to be operational by 2025. (Photo: Bloomberg)

PepsiCo India’s net profit for April to December 2023 came in at Rs 199.75 crore, while its revenue for the same period stood at Rs 5,794 crore, it said in a statement.

The food and beverage giant in India changed its financial year to January-December from April-March to align with its parent company, hence this year’s filing is only for nine months and not comparable with the previous financial year’s performance, it said in a release. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Q12024 (Jan, Feb 24), India witnessed double-digit volume growth in the convenience foods category and high-single-digit volume growth in the beverage category, and in Q22024 (Mar to May), it delivered double-digit volume growth in the convenient foods category and beverage category.

“We have delivered growth on the back of implementation of strong, targeted marketing campaigns, focused GTM (go-to-market) strategy and end to end productivity,”Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo said on its earnings call.

During the earnings call Laguarta also said, “We continue to see a lot of growth in many parts of AMESA region, particularly India is a big growth space of us and is an investment area. The opportunity is massive, if you take a decade’s perspective and we are putting a lot of infrastructure on ground, investing in the brands to make sure we can build scale to capture what is going to be a high-demand market for many years.”

In April, the US-based company announced a new investment of Rs 1,266 crore for its second manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to expand its beverage production. The plant is expected to be operational by early 2026.

