Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PNB reports 11.5% loan growth in quarter ending March, BoB's up by 12.4%

Another public sector lender Bank of India reported a credit growth of 13.56 per cent at Rs 5.86 lakh crore for the March quarter

Banks credit growth

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has posted a credit growth of 11.5 per cent at Rs 9.85 lakh crore for the March quarter.
Total advances were Rs 8.84 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2023, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The lender reported a 7 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 13.70 lakh crore as against Rs 12.81 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
Total business of the bank rose 8.8 per cent to Rs 23.56 lakh crore as compared to Rs 21.65 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2023.
The Credit Deposit (CD) ratio increased to 72 per cent at the end of March 31, 2024 as against 69.1 per cent in the year-ago period.
 
Another public sector lender Bank of India reported a credit growth of 13.56 per cent at Rs 5.86 lakh crore for the March quarter.
The outstanding credit was Rs 5.15 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2023, Bank of India said in a separate regulatory filing.
The total deposit of the bank rose 10.20 per cent to Rs 7.37 lakh crore as against Rs 6.69 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
Bank of Baroda in a separate filing said global advances of the bank grew 12.41 per cent to Rs 10.89 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024 as against Rs 9.69 lakh crore at the end of previous fiscal.
At the same time total deposits of the bank improved 10.24 per cent to Rs 13.26 lakh crore at the end of March 2024.

Also Read

Bank of Baroda to report Q3FY24 results on Jan 31; Here's what to expect

Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Profit may rise upto 26% Y-o-Y; NIM outlook eyed

Banks like Bank of India, HDFC offer lowest home loan interest rates

Bank of Baroda stock correction offers an opportunity for value investors

Explained: How to make payments using credit on UPI

Macrotech Q4 sales bookings up 40% at Rs 4,230 cr on strong housing demand

D-Mart's Q4 revenue from operation rises nearly 20% to Rs 12,393.46 cr

IPO-bound Oyo eyes Rs 100 crore PAT in Q4, 20% revenue growth in FY24

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Q3 net profit rises 46 pc to Rs 27.42 cr

Jana SFB Q3FY24 results: Net profit rises 12.82% to Rs 134.64 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab National Bank Retail loan growth credit growth Bank of Baroda

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon