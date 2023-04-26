Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 profit up double at Rs 181 cr, AUM grows 37%

Sequentially, profit was up 20 per cent from Rs 150 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). For FY23, the non-banking finance company posted a net profit of Rs 585 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 293 crore in FY22.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (PFL)’s net profit more than doubled to Rs 181 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) on improved net interest margin (NIM). It made a profit of Rs 89 crore in Q4 FY22.