Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / PTC India Q2 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 234 cr on higher revenues

PTC India Q2 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 234 cr on higher revenues

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 202.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, a BSE filing showed

Q2 earnings, Q2

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Tuesday posted a nearly 16 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 233.82 crore for the September quarter on higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 202.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income rose to Rs 5,133.63 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,088.29 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on November 12, 2024, approved the appointment of Rajneesh Agarwal as the nominee director of NHPC Ltd on the board, the filing stated.

 

In a separate statement, the company stated that the trading volume rose 13 per cent in Q2 FY25 to 24,039 MU (million units compared to 21,326 MUs in Q2 FY24.

The consulting income for Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 10.30 crore while the core trading margin stood at 3.60 paise per unit, it informed.

More From This Section

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re

GIC Re Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 16% to Rs 1,860.76 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2

Sunteck Realty Q2FY25 results: Pre-sales grow 32% to Rs 524 crore

Gold, Gold Necklace, jewellery

PN Gadgil Jewellers Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 59% to Rs 34.91 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2

Nexus Select Trust Q2FY25 results: Net operating income rises 5%

Religare

Religare Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit jumps 70% to Rs 68 crore

PTC India Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Kumar Jhawar said, "A healthy mix of volume from trades across different tenures has contributed to the growth of 13 per cent in trading volume in Q2 FY25. The short-term has contributed 56 per cent of the volume, and the balance has been contributed by medium- & long-term contracts".

He opined that the new business drivers for the sector will be the renewable energy, storage solutions and consulting offerings.

PTC India, a government initiative, is the pioneer in starting a power market in India.

The company has maintained its leadership position in power trading since its inception. PTC has also been mandated by the government to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Indian power firms owed over $1 bn by Bangladesh amid financial turmoil

PTC India

PTC India Q1 results: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 189 cr on lower expenses

Rajib Kumar Mishra

Former PTC India CMD Rajib Mishra to move SAT against Sebi's order

PremiumISRO, PSLV-C54, rocket launch, spacecraft

This smallcap stock has zoomed 87% in 8 days; skyrocketed 10,889% in 4 yrs!

PremiumThis smallcap has zoomed 37% in 2 days; zoomed 322% from 52-week low

This smallcap stock has zoomed 37% in 2 days; up 322% from 52-week low

Topics : PTC India Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon