Public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank on Friday reported a 32 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 189 crore in the September quarter.

The bank had reported a profit of Rs 278 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the bank during the July-September period rose to Rs 2,674 crore against Rs 2,120 crore in the corresponding period of FY23, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 6.23 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September from 9.67 per cent in the same period last year.

In value terms, gross NPAs (bad loans) of the Delhi-headquartered bank stood at Rs 5,106 crore by the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal, as against Rs 7,128 crore in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs also came down to 1.88 per cent from 2.24 per cent in the second quarter of the last fiscal.

Capital adequacy of the bank improved further to 17.23 per cent as against 15.68 per cent at the quarter, the filing said.

During the quarter, the provision coverage ratio declined to 88.54 per cent as against 89.16 per cent a year ago, it added.

Also Read Punjab & Sind Bank plans to raise Rs 250 crore via QIP in third quarter Punjab & Sind Bank plans to double ATM network to 1,600 in next two years Punjab & Sind Bank aims for 2,000 branches and ATMs by March 2026 Punjab & Sind Bank plans to foray into MF space; to finalise partner by Sep Punjab & Sind Bank's net profit falls 25% to Rs 153 crore in June quarter Hospitality major EIH Q2 net profit rises over 4-fold to Rs 94.14 cr Godrej Agrovet posts Q2 profit jump as monsoon recovery aids demand Aditya Birla Capital PAT rises 44% backed by robust growth across business Thermax Q2 net profit rises 45% at Rs 158 cr on strong industrial demand Crompton Greaves Q2 results: Net profit declines 23% at Rs 101 cr