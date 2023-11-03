close
Thermax Q2 net profit rises 45% at Rs 158 cr on strong industrial demand

Sales of industrial products -- including for heating, cooling, water and waste management increased 18%

Thermax opens new unit at SriCity; to manufacture chillers, heat pumps

Thermax's shares closed up just under 1% ahead of the results and have gained more than 36% during the Sept. quarter

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian engineering company Thermax reported a roughly 45% jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher demand for its industrial products and infrastructure.
Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 158 crore ($19 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 109 crore a year ago.
The Pune, Maharashtra-based company's revenue rose 11% to Rs 2,302 crore.
Sales of industrial products -- including for heating, cooling, water and waste management increased 18%.
Its infrastructure business, which includes building large boilers, turnkey power plants and wastewater treatment plants, posted a 13% increase in revenue.
Thermax's order balance was Rs 10,264 crore at the end of September, compared to Rs 9,485 crore at the end of June.
It also said it has approved an investment up to $2 million in its Singapore unit.
Peer KEC International reported a muted 1.1% year-on-year rise in profit earlier this week, while Cummins India will post its result next week.
Thermax's shares closed up just under 1% ahead of the results and have gained more than 36% during the Sept. quarter.

Topics : Thermax Limited Q2 results Industrial demand

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

