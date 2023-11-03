close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Godrej Agrovet posts Q2 profit jump as monsoon recovery aids demand

Total revenue rose 5% to Rs 2,571 crore, breaking the streak of slowing topline growth since the quarter ended March 2022

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Shares of Godrej Agrovet closed 1.43% up on Friday ahead of the results

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Godrej Agrovet reported a near-47% jump in second-quarter profit on Friday as a pickup in rainfall in September uplifted the sale of its farm feed products.
The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 105 crore ($12.61 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30 from Rs 71.76 crore a year earlier.
A late monsoon revival aided sowing and other farm activities, pushing up sales volumes of Godrej Agrovet's products such as cattle, poultry and aqua feed.
Animal feed business forms half of the company's topline. Cattle and aqua feed volumes grew 16% and 15%, respectively, year-on-year, it said in a statement.
Total revenue rose 5% to Rs 2,571 crore, breaking the streak of slowing topline growth since the quarter ended March 2022.
Analysts had earlier flagged fears of a sluggish demand, on the back of the weakest monsoon in five years.
Godrej Agrovet's core profit margins in the quarter expanded to 8.3% from 6.5% a year earlier.
Analysts were betting on a rainfall-led improvement across all segments to drive margin expansion, despite stressed prices due to higher inventories and oversupply from China.
The company, which also operates in vegetable oil, dairy and crop protection businesses, saw its total expenses inch about 3.5%.
Shares of Godrej Agrovet closed 1.43% up on Friday ahead of the results.

Also Read

Godrej Agrovet to set up Rs 300 cr integrated palm oil complex in Telangana

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Date, history, significance and more

Godrej Properties aims to sell record Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Pirojsha Godrej

Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 515 cr in TN, to set up manufacturing unit

Godrej Properties Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 72 cr; revenue up 107%

Aditya Birla Capital PAT rises 44% backed by robust growth across business

Thermax Q2 net profit rises 45% at Rs 158 cr on strong industrial demand

Crompton Greaves Q2 results: Net profit declines 23% at Rs 101 cr

UCO Bank Q2FY24 results: Net profit declines 20.4% to Rs 402 crore

UCO Bank Q2 net profit falls 20% to Rs 402 cr, total income at Rs 5,866 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Godrej Agrovet Q2 results

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon