Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Punjab & Sind Bank plans to raise Rs 250 crore via QIP in third quarter

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank plans to raise Rs 250 crore through share sale to institutional investors in the third quarter of the current fiscal

Banks

It will help achieve the twin objective of capital raising and dilution of the government's holding in the bank, he said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank plans to raise Rs 250 crore through share sale to institutional investors in the third quarter of the current fiscal.
"The bank has got approvals for capital raising of Rs 250 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in the next quarter," Punjab & Sind Bank managing director Swarup Kumar Saha told PTI.
It will help achieve the twin objective of capital raising and dilution of the government's holding in the bank, he said.
Government of India holds a 98.25 per cent stake in the bank which was listed on the stock exchanges in 2010.
He said that the government's nod is also in place for the capital raising. The bank had written to the Centre seeking its approval for capital raising in May this year.
As part of a strategy to increase touch points and brand visibility, Saha said the bank is aiming for 2,000 branches and as many ATMs in the country in the next three years.

Also Read

Punjab & Sind Bank plans to double ATM network to 1,600 in next two years

ATM cassette-swaps to start in June as cash refills go contactless

Most Indians still store financial passwords in smartphones, says report

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

Jupiter Wagons raises Rs 125 cr via qualified institutional placement route

Bank credit outstanding to real estate hits record Rs 28 trn in July: RBI

NCLT directs to initiate insolvency proceedings against Imperia Structures

Jyoti CNC Automation files papers to raise Rs 1,000 crore via IPO

Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1

IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC

The addition of branches would help mobilise low-cost deposits and also increase penetration of loan products, he said.
"We are trying to build operational efficiency more so that I can reduce my cost and increase my fee income. We are moving to very granular areas like increasing ATM network, improving digital banking experience," Saha said.
He said the ATM network can itself be a profit centre because an outside customer pays about Rs 17 per transaction for the use of an ATM.
The bank is in the process of upgrading its core banking solution (CBS) which would help the digital journey much better and also bring in efficiency, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab & Sind Bank Banks

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon