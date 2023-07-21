Reliance Retail on Friday reported a 18.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,448 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24).Its Pbidt (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) from operations increased 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,896 crore. The country’s largest retailer’s revenue from operations increased 20.5 per cent YoY in Q1 to Rs 62,159 crore.During the quarter, its depreciation increased on account of higher asset base due to addition of new stores and supply chain infrastructure. Also, it saw its finance cost higher due to an increase in borrowings for business expansion, the company said in its release. Its finance cost in the quarter was up 130 per cent to Rs 628 crore in the April-June quarter. Its gross revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 69,948 crore up 19.5 per cent due to growth in grocery, consumer electronics (excluding devices) and fashion & lifestyle businesses. Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries was quoted as saying in the release on its retail business, "Retail business delivered robust growth, with fast-paced store additions and steady growth in footfalls. The contribution of Digital and New Commerce initiatives is scaling up, delivering value to consumers and providing synergistic benefits to merchant partners.”The business (retail) continues to maintain its strong track record of profit growth, the company said in its release. Reliance Retail continued to expand and added 555 new stores in the quarter and also witnessed its highest ever footfalls at 249 million across formats. Its digital commerce and new commerce businesses continued to grow and its contribution to revenue stood at 18 per cent in the quarter. Reliance Retail also completed the Metro Cash and Carry acquisition towards the end of the quarter and is now working on integrating its business with Reliance Retail. “I am delighted to share that our financial performance in the quarter has been resilient and aligned with our business goals. The sustained growth across consumption baskets has further consolidated our position as a market leader. We continue to innovate and invest in our stores and digital platforms to make shopping more engaging for our customers,” Isha M Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures said in the release. Reliance Retail’s consumer electronics business witnessed a 14 per cent growth excluding devices as the business drove consumer engagement through category-led promotions (Chill-Fest for AC, Boot-Up for laptop, IPL for TV) and regional festivities which lead to broad based growth across categories. Its new commerce continued to grow and expanded its merchant partner base by 71 per cent YoY. Phones and large appliances did well in the quarter ended June, the company said in its release. The fashion and lifestyle business saw revenue grow by 15 per cent year-on-year on the back of pick up in store traffic and average bill value. “Consumer preferences continue to evolve particularly after social life and travel has resumed in a post Covid era…Categories like smart casuals and athleisure are seeing strong growth,” it said in its release. AJIO reported another strong quarter with sustained improvement across operational metrics and added 2 million new customers during the period, the company said. The business also added several new brands across categories.Its partner brands business continued to lead the luxury and premium segment. The business launched Pret-a-Manger, the British coffee chain, during the quarter. The jewellery business witnessed robust revenue growth on the back of growth across all town classes on the back of wedding season and regional festivals. While Urban Ladder continued its store expansion and further strengthened its merchandise offering, it said. In grocery, it posted a record performance of 59 per cent led by Smart and Smart Bazaar formats as public holiday events and regional promotions drove the growth in footfalls and orders. The non-food segment continued to grow rapidly with improving share in overall business, it said. “Grocery new commerce continues to evolve with the business operating model synergising with Metro Cash and Carry India business to further bolster its value proposition,” Reliance Industries said in its release. On its consumer brands business the company said it maintained its growth trajectory with all categories performing well. “The business is focusing on expanding distribution reach and engagement in general trade channel, delivering 8 times YoY revenue growth” it said in its release. During the quarter, it saw a sharp uptick in performance of the beverages category with sales growing 11 times YoY as Campa Cola gained traction across the country.JioMart is on a sustained growth path, the company said, as customers benefited from attractive value proposition and choice of products which drove an increase in traffic and average bill value.The platform continues to focus on strengthening its catalogue with option count growing almost 6 times YoY and expanding its seller base which is up almost 4 times YoY.