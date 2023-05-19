close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JSW Steel Q4 profit rises 13% to Rs 3,664 cr on higher sales volume

Sequentially, revenue and net profit were higher by 20 per cent and 647.75 per cent, respectively

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
jsw steel

For the entire FY23, revenue at Rs 1,65,960 crore was 13.38 per cent higher YoY. Net profit at Rs 4,144 crore was down by 79.94 per cent YoY as steel spreads across regions took a hit

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Steel major JSW Steel on Friday reported a 13.29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,664 crore in the March quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23), on higher sales volume.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 46,962 crore in Q4 was 0.14 per cent higher year-on-year (YoY). The revenue and profit numbers came in ahead of expectations. A Bloomberg consensus estimate had pegged revenue at Rs 44,205 crore and net income adjusted at Rs 2,069 crore. 

Sequentially, revenue and net profit were higher by 20 per cent and 647.75 per cent, respectively. The company recorded its highest ever crude steel production in Q4 at 6.58 million tonnes (mt) due to the ramp-up of Dolvi Phase II and the expansion of Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL). 
Saleable steel sales at 6.53 mt was also the highest ever. It reflected recovery in exports after removal of export duties in November 2022 and record domestic and auto grade sales. Supplies to the auto sector were up 19 per cent YoY and sales to the appliances sector were up 50 per cent YoY. Total crude steel production in Q4FY23 was at 6.77 mt and sales at 6.70 mt.

For the entire FY23, revenue at Rs 1,65,960 crore was 13.38 per cent higher YoY. Net profit at Rs 4,144 crore was down by 79.94 per cent YoY as steel spreads across regions took a hit. 
The company informed that the board had elevated Jayant Acharya as joint managing director and chief executive officer of the company with effect from May 19, from his current position as deputy managing director.

Also Read

JSW Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,664 crore

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Delhivery consolidated loss widens to Rs 159 crore in March-quarter

Muthoot Finance misses Q4 profit view amid weak macroeconomic environment

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 results: Net profit falls 40% to Rs 110 crore

Refex Industries posts standalone PAT of Rs 50.67 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

DB Corp Q4 results: Net profit up 67.3% to Rs 41 cr, revenue up 12.5%


Outlining the capex for FY24, JSW Steel said it expects to spend Rs 18,800 crore primarily on completing the 5-mtpa brownfield expansion at Vijayanagar and BPSL Phase-II expansion to 5 mtpa, downstream facilities, and sustenance capex.
The 5-mtpa expansion at Vijaynagar is expected to be completed by the end of FY24, so as the Phase-II expansion from 3.5 mtpa to 5 mtpa at BPSL.

The company said that its domestic capex was Rs 3,507 crore during Q4FY23, and Rs 14,214 crore for FY23, against the (revised) plan of Rs 15,000 crore for FY23.
Net debt of JSW Steel as of March 31, 2023, stood at Rs 59,345 crore, lower by Rs 10,153 crore from the end of December 2022. The company attributed it to healthy cash generation and the release of working capital. Net debt was at Rs 56,650 crore as on March 31, 2022.

JSW Steel

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : JSW steel Q4 Results

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Planning to enter home services segment, to compete Urban Company: Zomato

Zomato
2 min read

BIRET-GIC to acquire 2 assets from Brookfield funds for $1.4 billion

Brookfield
3 min read

JSW Steel Q4 profit rises 13% to Rs 3,664 cr on higher sales volume

jsw steel
3 min read

NCLT rejects IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment

Zee
2 min read

Delhivery consolidated loss widens to Rs 159 crore in March-quarter

Delhivery
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Punjab National bank
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

In Adani-Hindenburg saga hard to pinpoint regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon