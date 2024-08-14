Salasar Techno Engineering Q1 results: Net profit rises 3.5% to Rs 10.49 cr

EPC player Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd on Wednesday reported a nearly 3.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.49 crore in June, on account of higher income.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 10.14 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company increased its total income to Rs 295 crore in the June quarter from Rs 262 crore a year ago.
During the quarter, its expenses stood at Rs 280 crore against Rs 248 crore in the first quarter of FY24.
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is a steel structure manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways.
