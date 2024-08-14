Business Standard
Salasar Techno Engineering Q1 results: Net profit rises 3.5% to Rs 10.49 cr

Salasar Techno Engineering Q1 results: Net profit rises 3.5% to Rs 10.49 cr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 10.14 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing

Salasar Techno Engineering

he company increased its total income to Rs 295 crore in the June quarter from Rs 262 crore a year ago. | Source: Manufacturing Today India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

EPC player Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd on Wednesday reported a nearly 3.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.49 crore in June, on account of higher income.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 10.14 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company increased its total income to Rs 295 crore in the June quarter from Rs 262 crore a year ago.
During the quarter, its expenses stood at Rs 280 crore against Rs 248 crore in the first quarter of FY24.
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is a steel structure manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Salasar Techno Engineering Q1 results engineering firms

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

