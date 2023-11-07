Sensex (-0.11%)
64889.76 -68.93
Nifty (-0.07%)
19399.05 -12.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
6122.55 + 17.90
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
40037.85 + 100.75
Nifty Bank (0.07%)
43651.65 + 32.25
Heatmap

Saudi Aramco Q3 result: Net profit falls 23% on lower crude prices, volumes

The Saudi oil giant said the decline in oil prices and volumes was partially offset by a reduction in production royalties during the period

Saudi Aramco

Aramco declared a base dividend of Rs 195 crore for the third quarter

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Saudi oil giant Aramco on Tuesday reported a 23% fall in third-quarter net profit, marginally beating analyst estimates, on lower crude oil prices and volumes sold.
 
Net profit declined to Rs 326 crore for the quarter to Sept. 30 from Rs 424 crore a year earlier.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Saudi oil giant said the decline in oil prices and volumes was partially offset by a reduction in production royalties during the period.
 
A company-provided median estimate from 12 analysts had expected net profit of Rs 318 crore in the quarter.
 
Aramco recorded revenues of $113.09 billion in the quarter, compared with $144.99 billion in the year-ago period.
 
Energy majors Chevron (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil(XOM.N) last month posted sharp year-on-year drops in third quarter profit as energy prices cooled.
 
Earnings by the state oil giant have benefitted from higher crude oil prices compared to the previous quarter, but prices are well off record year-ago levels.
 
Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, said it would continue with its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the year and that it would review the decision again next month.
 
Aramco declared a base dividend of Rs 195 crore for the third quarter.
 
The company approved a second distribution of its performance-linked dividends with a Rs 987 crore payout in the fourth quarter, equal to the first performance-linked payout.
 
The second performance-linked dividend is based on Aramco's results in 2022 and the first nine months of 2023. Subsequent distributions are expected to be adjusted to reflect the remaining results for 2023, the company said.

Also Read

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30 bn in Q2 profits, down nearly 40%

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88 billion profit in Jan-Mar quarter

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

Saudi Arabia's Aramco considers selling $50 billion in shares: Report

Jyothy Labs' Q2 profit up 59.1% at Rs 103.98 cr on strong revenue growth

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 profit jumps 53% on strong domestic, US demand

Devyani International posts 43% drop in Q2 profit amid rise in raw material

TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts loss of Rs 22 cr in Q2; revenue down 16%

India's RR Kabel profit more than doubles on strong cables, wires demand

Topics : Saudi Aramco Q3 results

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVEDelhi Pollution Rajasthan Assembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREAngelo Mathews Controversy

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon