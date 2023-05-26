close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Samvardhana Motherson int'l Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 654 cr

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company said its net profit rose to Rs 1,496 crore against Rs 874 crore in FY22

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Samvardhana Motherson International

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Auto component major Samvardhana Motherson International on Friday said its consolidated net profit surged over five-fold to Rs 654 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, aided by robust sales.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 122 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22.

Its total revenue from operations rose to Rs 22,477 crore in the fourth quarter compared to Rs 17,241 crore in the year-ago period.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company said its net profit rose to Rs 1,496 crore against Rs 874 crore in FY22.

The total revenue from operations increased to Rs 78,701 crore last fiscal compared to Rs 63,774 crore in 2021-22.

"With the support of our customers and the hard work of our teams, the company has ended the year with strong performance," Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Samvardhana Motherson's profit jumps 85% in Q3 on demand recovery

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in net profit as higher material costs weigh

Inox Green Energy Services loss narrows to Rs 1.61 cr in March quarter

M&M Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 2,637 cr, automobile unit leads

BEML profit grows 18% YoY to Rs 158 cr in Jan-Mar quarter as expenses dip

Axiscades Technologies net profit grows 55% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q4

The robust booked business of nearly USD 70 billion is a reflection of customer trust in Motherson, he added.

The company said its board recommended a dividend of Re 0.65 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Shares of the company ended 1.14 per cent down at Rs 80.78 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samvardhana Motherson International Auto component makers Q4 Results

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Samvardhana Motherson int'l Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 654 cr

KV Kamath
1 min read

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in net profit as higher material costs weigh

Bhel
2 min read

Engineers India Ltd expects more orders from Middle East: Chairperson

UAE
2 min read

'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake'

Amul
2 min read

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 120 cr in 3 yrs to boost tech skilling platform

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

Most Popular

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

Bernstein pegs Reliance Industries' stake in retail arm at $111 billion

Reliance Industries, RIL
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon