State-owned SJVN Green Energy bags 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra

State-owned SJVN on Saturday said its green energy subsidiary has bagged a 200MW solar project entailing an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Maharashtra.
"Wholly-owned subsidiary of the company...SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for 200 MW solar power project to be developed anywhere in Maharashtra," a BSE filing stated.
The project shall be constructed in a period of 18 months which shall be reckoned from the date of signing of PPA (power purchase agreement) with MSEDCL.
Tentative cost of construction / development of this project shall be around Rs 1,000 crore, it stated.
The project is expected to generate 455.52 MU (million units) in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10,480.82 MU.
Commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 5,13,560 tonne of carbon emission and would contribute towards government mission of 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030.
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 14:32 IST
